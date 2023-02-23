U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks on an individual she admires for Black History Month. February is Black History Month, a time to acknowledge past and present African American figures, highlight their achievements and celebrate contributions to the United States.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 21:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|874595
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-VB704-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109477617
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reflecting on Black History Month, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT