HMLA-267 SUPPORTS JWX 23.1 WITH CLOSE AIR SUPPORT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Robert Guerrero, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, fires a GAU-17 7.62 caliber machine gun off the side of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during a live-fire training event in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23.1 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb 17, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)