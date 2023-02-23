U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Robert Guerrero, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, fires a GAU-17 7.62 caliber machine gun off the side of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during a live-fire training event in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23.1 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb 17, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 01:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874591
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-GV442-187
|Filename:
|DOD_109477580
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMLA-267 SUPPORTS JWX 23.1 WITH CLOSE AIR SUPPORT, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT