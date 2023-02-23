Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-267 SUPPORTS JWX 23.1 WITH CLOSE AIR SUPPORT

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Robert Guerrero, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, fires a GAU-17 7.62 caliber machine gun off the side of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during a live-fire training event in support of Jungle Warfare Exercise (JWX) 23.1 off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Feb 17, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874591
    VIRIN: 230216-M-GV442-187
    Filename: DOD_109477580
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-267 SUPPORTS JWX 23.1 WITH CLOSE AIR SUPPORT, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y
    HMLA
    1MAW
    USINDOPACOM
    JWX

