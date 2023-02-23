Teachers from Bob Hope Elementary school host a math night event for students and parents, February 23, 2023, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Teachers instructed parents on new math techniques to use with their children at home. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 23:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874589
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109477578
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, For The Love of Math Bob Hope Elementary School (Clean), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT