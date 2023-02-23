Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division train on what to do if a soldier breaks through ice while crossing a river during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla Garrison, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 23, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SODANKYLA, FINLAND

    02.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    3-71 CAV soldiers came, saw, and conquered the Polar Plunge in Finland. With temperatures hovering around 10°F at the time of the event, these “Recon” Warriors had to act fast to prevent succumbing to possible cold weather injuries during Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 02:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874563
    VIRIN: 230223-A-FI259-003
    Filename: DOD_109476990
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: SODANKYLA, FI 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division train on what to do if a soldier breaks through ice while crossing a river during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla Garrison, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 23, 2023, by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    10thmountaindivision
    ArcticForge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT