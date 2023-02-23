3-71 Cavalry Regiment, 1BCT, 10th Mountain Division train on what to do if a soldier breaks through ice while crossing a river during Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla Garrison, Finland, during Exercise Arctic Forge '23 on Feb. 23, 2023

3-71 CAV soldiers came, saw, and conquered the Polar Plunge in Finland. With temperatures hovering around 10°F at the time of the event, these “Recon” Warriors had to act fast to prevent succumbing to possible cold weather injuries during Arctic Forge in Sodankyla, Finland. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler)
