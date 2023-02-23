U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, conducted air assault operations to initiate operations during JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 24, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 06:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874554
|VIRIN:
|232402-A-UH812-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109476642
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, UAE and U.S. troops enter the box at JRTC - -B-ROLL, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
