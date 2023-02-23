Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michele Trask

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michele Trask from Augusta, Georgia, shares why she serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 05:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874552
    VIRIN: 230201-A-NL413-114
    Filename: DOD_109476495
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: AUGUSTA, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michele Trask, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    service
    career
    duty
    why i serve
    soldier for life

