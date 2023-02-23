Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michele Trask from Augusta, Georgia, shares why she serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
This work, Why I Serve - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michele Trask, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
