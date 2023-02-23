Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 18: National Space Intelligence Center

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Delta 18, the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC), delivers unparalleled technical expertise and game-changing Intelligence - empowering national leaders, joint force warfighters, and acquisition professionals to outwit, out-reach and win in the space domain.

    NSIC is the Nation’s Space Intelligence Center - providing progressive, predictive, and pioneering intelligence to outwit, out-reach and WIN in the space domain; Protecting America and its allies in Space now and into the future. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    USSF
    SpOC
    Delta 18
    National Space Intelligence Center
    NSIC
    Space Delta 18

