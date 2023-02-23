Space Delta 18: National Space Intelligence Center

Space Delta 18, the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC), delivers unparalleled technical expertise and game-changing Intelligence - empowering national leaders, joint force warfighters, and acquisition professionals to outwit, out-reach and win in the space domain.
NSIC is the Nation’s Space Intelligence Center - providing progressive, predictive, and pioneering intelligence to outwit, out-reach and WIN in the space domain; Protecting America and its allies in Space now and into the future. (U.S. Space Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
