    Travis AFB conducts combined KC-10, KC-46 integrated mission sortie training

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders and KC-46A Pegasuses practice on-air refueling during an integrated mission sortie over the Pacific, Feb. 8, 2023. The 6th and 9th Air Refueling Squadrons trained alongside Airmen from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell AFB, Kansas, in support of U.S. Air Force Ready Airman Training and force generation initiatives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874516
    VIRIN: 230208-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_109475339
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Tanker
    Aerial refueling
    KC-46
    McConnel AFB
    integrated mission sortie

