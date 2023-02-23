PSNS & IMF celebrates Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Jim Mosman, commander, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Clemmie Williams, PSNS & IMF manpower and personnel officer, discuss the importance of inclusivity to the command and how Black History Month offers and opportunity for the workforce to learn, grow and connect with each other