    PSNS & IMF celebrates Black History Month

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Paul Seeber and Paul Seeber

    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Capt. Jim Mosman, commander, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Clemmie Williams, PSNS & IMF manpower and personnel officer, discuss the importance of inclusivity to the command and how Black History Month offers and opportunity for the workforce to learn, grow and connect with each other

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 16:01
    Category: Interviews
    This work, PSNS & IMF celebrates Black History Month, by CPO Paul Seeber and Paul Seeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

