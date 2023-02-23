Capt. Jim Mosman, commander, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Clemmie Williams, PSNS & IMF manpower and personnel officer, discuss the importance of inclusivity to the command and how Black History Month offers and opportunity for the workforce to learn, grow and connect with each other
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 16:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874505
|VIRIN:
|220214-N-KL795-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109475254
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSNS & IMF celebrates Black History Month, by CPO Paul Seeber and Paul Seeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT