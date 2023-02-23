U.S. Army Sgt. Keyasha Patterson, a culinary noncommissioned officer assigned to 287th Field Feeding Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her story about serving in the Army while creating her own business and observing Black History Month on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. Army diversity is about knowing who our people are, understanding the value individuals bring, and optimizing what they offer in order to build high performing and cohesive teams. Black History Month allows for Black Soldiers to be recognized for serving with honor, dedication and distinction and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband and Spc. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874502
|VIRIN:
|230224-A-VI253-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109475245
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Shares Her Inspiration in Creating a Business, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
