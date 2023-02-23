Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Shares Her Inspiration in Creating a Business

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Keyasha Patterson, a culinary noncommissioned officer assigned to 287th Field Feeding Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her story about serving in the Army while creating her own business and observing Black History Month on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 24, 2023. Army diversity is about knowing who our people are, understanding the value individuals bring, and optimizing what they offer in order to build high performing and cohesive teams. Black History Month allows for Black Soldiers to be recognized for serving with honor, dedication and distinction and their legacy of courage and selfless service will inspire generations to come. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband and Spc. Anthony Ford)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:46
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Fort Stewart
    Black History Month
    ROTM
    3rdID
    3rd DSB

