    Inspiring Change At The Crossroads

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with Security Battalion stationed on Marine Corps Base Quantico tell their story in honor of National Black History Month with the 2023 observance theme of "Inspiring Change", Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. The Marine Corps takes pride in building strength through diversity and is dedicated to promoting a professional environment free from personal, social, or institutional barriers that prevent Marines from reaching their full potential. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874487
    VIRIN: 230224-M-BL045-0001
    Filename: DOD_109474814
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: US

    Inspire
    BlackHistoryMonth
    blackhistory

