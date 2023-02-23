Inspiring Change At The Crossroads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874487" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Security Battalion stationed on Marine Corps Base Quantico tell their story in honor of National Black History Month with the 2023 observance theme of "Inspiring Change", Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. The Marine Corps takes pride in building strength through diversity and is dedicated to promoting a professional environment free from personal, social, or institutional barriers that prevent Marines from reaching their full potential. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)