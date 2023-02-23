Inspiring Change At The Crossroads

U.S. Marines with Security Battalion stationed on Marine Corps Base Quantico tell their story in honor of National Black History Month with the 2023 observance theme of "Inspiring Change", Quantico, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. The Marine Corps takes pride in building strength through diversity and is dedicated to promoting a professional environment free from personal, social, or institutional barriers that prevent Marines from reaching their full potential. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Herwig)
|02.24.2023
|02.24.2023 15:08
|Video Productions
|874487
|230224-M-BL045-0001
|DOD_109474814
|00:04:39
|US
|0
|0
