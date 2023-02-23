AFPIMS Training Series for Navy Site Managers Q1 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This webinar provides site managers with an overview of the Navy public web program and CHINFO's roles and responsibilities. It also discusses theme options for Navy sites, the Digital Analytics Program, and how to register a Navy website and social media channels.