    AFPIMS Training Series for Navy Site Managers Q1 2023

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar provides site managers with an overview of the Navy public web program and CHINFO's roles and responsibilities. It also discusses theme options for Navy sites, the Digital Analytics Program, and how to register a Navy website and social media channels.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 12:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874455
    Filename: DOD_109474185
    Length: 00:45:55
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPIMS Training Series for Navy Site Managers Q1 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    training
    AFPIMS
    webinar
    public web

