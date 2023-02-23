AFPIMS Training Series for Navy Site Managers Q1 2023

This webinar provides site managers with an overview of the Navy public web program and CHINFO's roles and responsibilities. It also discusses theme options for Navy sites, the Digital Analytics Program, and how to register a Navy website and social media channels.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 12:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874455
|Filename:
|DOD_109474185
|Length:
|00:45:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
