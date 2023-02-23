To celebrate National Engineers Week, take an exclusive look at what it's like to be a United States Air Force Flight Test Engineer! Go behind the scenes with the USAF Test Pilot School and see what engineering skills are required for a student to graduate from the program.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 11:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874454
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-SU785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109474182
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Inside Look: USAF Test Pilot School's Flight Test Engineering Program, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
