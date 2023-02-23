Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Inside Look: USAF Test Pilot School's Flight Test Engineering Program

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate National Engineers Week, take an exclusive look at what it's like to be a United States Air Force Flight Test Engineer! Go behind the scenes with the USAF Test Pilot School and see what engineering skills are required for a student to graduate from the program.

    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    engineering
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Test Pilot School
    AFMC
    E-Week
    National Engineers Week

