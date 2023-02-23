III MSB | Bushido Strike 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in various training events and live-fire ranges during exercise Bushido Strike 23 on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. III MSB concluded Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)