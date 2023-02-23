U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in various training events and live-fire ranges during exercise Bushido Strike 23 on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2023. III MSB concluded Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)
This work, III MSB | Bushido Strike 23, by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
