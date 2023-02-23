Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethality & Proficiency: V34 Fuji Viper 23.2

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    02.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines, conduct Fuji viper 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 16-Feb. 3, 2023. Fuji Viper provides U.S. Marines operating in Japan with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. 3/4 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874408
    VIRIN: 230224-M-NT377-1001
    Filename: DOD_109473578
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethality & Proficiency: V34 Fuji Viper 23.2, by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Marines
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    ready
    lethal
    3D MARDIV
    EABO
    Expeditionary Advance Base Operations

