U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines, conduct Fuji viper 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 16-Feb. 3, 2023. Fuji Viper provides U.S. Marines operating in Japan with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. 3/4 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874408
|VIRIN:
|230224-M-NT377-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109473578
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lethality & Proficiency: V34 Fuji Viper 23.2, by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT