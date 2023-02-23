Lethality & Proficiency: V34 Fuji Viper 23.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines, conduct Fuji viper 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 16-Feb. 3, 2023. Fuji Viper provides U.S. Marines operating in Japan with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. 3/4 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)