    V Corps Celebrates Black History Month

    POZNAN, POLAND

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Patience Gbedema and Sgt. James Liker

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers discuss what Black History Month means to them. Black History Month is an important annual observance and celebration of the achievements of African Americans in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Patience Gbedema, Sgt. James Liker)

    Poland
    Black History Month
    VCorps
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

