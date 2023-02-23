V Corps Celebrates Black History Month

Soldiers discuss what Black History Month means to them. Black History Month is an important annual observance and celebration of the achievements of African Americans in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria, Sgt. Patience Gbedema, Sgt. James Liker)
|02.24.2023
|02.24.2023 08:33
|Video Productions
|874402
|230224-A-HV314-352
|1
|DOD_109473548
|00:02:23
|POZNAN, PL
|3
|3
