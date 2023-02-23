Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LeadHERship resiliency group

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Deployed Soldiers from A Company, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command continue the LeadHERship resiliency group at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. LeadHERship welcomes all Soldiers and Civilians to encourage mentorship across all ranks, positions, and military occupational specialties. Members engage in discussions on topics ranging from Army regulations on wear and appearance to everyday perceptions and optics. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 06:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874401
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KP878-174
    Filename: DOD_109473544
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    This work, LeadHERship resiliency group, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    Deployment
    ASG-Kuwait
    Strong Soldiers

