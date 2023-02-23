video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deployed Soldiers from A Company, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command continue the LeadHERship resiliency group at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. LeadHERship welcomes all Soldiers and Civilians to encourage mentorship across all ranks, positions, and military occupational specialties. Members engage in discussions on topics ranging from Army regulations on wear and appearance to everyday perceptions and optics. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)