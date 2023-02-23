Deployed Soldiers from A Company, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command continue the LeadHERship resiliency group at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. LeadHERship welcomes all Soldiers and Civilians to encourage mentorship across all ranks, positions, and military occupational specialties. Members engage in discussions on topics ranging from Army regulations on wear and appearance to everyday perceptions and optics. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 06:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874401
|VIRIN:
|230201-A-KP878-174
|Filename:
|DOD_109473544
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LeadHERship resiliency group, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT