NATO support to Ukraine remains strong one year after Russian invasion - IT

Synopsis

When Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, NATO Allies stood firm behind Ukraine. One year later, our support is stronger than ever, with Allied aid contributing to battlefield successes across Ukraine.

While NATO has directly contributed non-lethal aid and humanitarian assistance, individual Allies have given the brave Ukrainian defenders the military hardware they need – weapons, ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks – to defend their homeland. As the Kremlin shows no sign of relenting in its senseless war, Allies will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary.

Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —



Jens Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General



“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



BRAVE UKRAINIANS ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES



THEIR HOMELAND



AND THEIR FREEDOM



HEROICALLY PUSHING BACK RUSSIA’S INVADING FORCES



BUT PUTIN’S AIMS HAVE NOT CHANGED



RUSSIA HAS MOBILISED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ADDITIONAL TROOPS



AND IS GETTING MILITARY AID FROM IRAN AND NORTH KOREA



ALLIES ARE PROVIDING UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT TO UKRAINE



TO HELP THEM PUSH BACK AGAINST RUSSIA’S AGGRESSION



SO THEY PREVAIL AS A SOVEREIGN, INDEPENDENT NATION



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, and cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.