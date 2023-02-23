Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO support to Ukraine remains strong one year after Russian invasion - MASTERSUBS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    When Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, NATO Allies stood firm behind Ukraine. One year later, our support is stronger than ever, with Allied aid contributing to battlefield successes across Ukraine.
    While NATO has directly contributed non-lethal aid and humanitarian assistance, individual Allies have given the brave Ukrainian defenders the military hardware they need – weapons, ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks – to defend their homeland. As the Kremlin shows no sign of relenting in its senseless war, Allies will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary.
    Transcript
    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —

    Jens Stoltenberg
    NATO Secretary General

    “We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    BRAVE UKRAINIANS ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES

    THEIR HOMELAND

    AND THEIR FREEDOM

    HEROICALLY PUSHING BACK RUSSIA’S INVADING FORCES

    BUT PUTIN’S AIMS HAVE NOT CHANGED

    RUSSIA HAS MOBILISED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ADDITIONAL TROOPS

    AND IS GETTING MILITARY AID FROM IRAN AND NORTH KOREA

    ALLIES ARE PROVIDING UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT TO UKRAINE

    TO HELP THEM PUSH BACK AGAINST RUSSIA’S AGGRESSION

    SO THEY PREVAIL AS A SOVEREIGN, INDEPENDENT NATION

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, and cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 03:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874397
    VIRIN: 230223-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109473197
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

