NATO support to Ukraine remains strong one year after Russian invasion - MASTERSUBS

Synopsis
When Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, NATO Allies stood firm behind Ukraine. One year later, our support is stronger than ever, with Allied aid contributing to battlefield successes across Ukraine.
While NATO has directly contributed non-lethal aid and humanitarian assistance, individual Allies have given the brave Ukrainian defenders the military hardware they need – weapons, ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks – to defend their homeland. As the Kremlin shows no sign of relenting in its senseless war, Allies will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary.
Transcript
—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH —
Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General
“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down.”
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
BRAVE UKRAINIANS ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES
THEIR HOMELAND
AND THEIR FREEDOM
HEROICALLY PUSHING BACK RUSSIA’S INVADING FORCES
BUT PUTIN’S AIMS HAVE NOT CHANGED
RUSSIA HAS MOBILISED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ADDITIONAL TROOPS
AND IS GETTING MILITARY AID FROM IRAN AND NORTH KOREA
ALLIES ARE PROVIDING UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT TO UKRAINE
TO HELP THEM PUSH BACK AGAINST RUSSIA’S AGGRESSION
SO THEY PREVAIL AS A SOVEREIGN, INDEPENDENT NATION
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, and cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 03:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874397
|VIRIN:
|230223-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109473197
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT