U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, execute a live fire exercise during JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 22, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|02.22.2023
|02.24.2023 08:17
|B-Roll
|874378
|232202-A-UH812-011
|DOD_109472890
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|0
|0
This work, UAE and U.S. troops live fire at JRTC - -B-ROLL, by SGT Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
