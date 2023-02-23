Black History Month Roundtable Discussion At The Ark. National Guard Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arkansas National Guard History Museum held its Black History Month roundtable discussion, February 23, 2023.



The discussion brought together the African American Soldiers and Airmen who contributed to the book “Arkansas National Guard African American Pioneers Untold Stories,” published by the Arkansas National Guard Museum.



The book investigates the issues of discrimination experienced by these African American pioneers in the Arkansas National Guard and is dedicated to the first African Americans to achieve senior rank, command, and other notable achievements in the Arkansas National Guard.



President Harry S. Truman officially desegregated the armed services in 1948. Prior to 1948, the armed services were segregated for training, operations, living conditions, etc. It wasn’t until 1964 that the first African American was permitted to enlist in the Arkansas National Guard. Gradually over time, more African Americans joined the Arkansas Army and Air National Guard, however, discrimination was rampant and slowed their advancement in the organization.



Featured in the roundtable discussion are five former members and one currently serving member of the Arkansas National Guard, as they explain what service was like during their time in uniform.



They are: former Army Staff Sgt. Lillie Moore Carter, first African-American female full time employee in the Arkansas Army National Guard;

Retired Army Col. Nathaniel McGee, the Arkansas Army National Guard’ first African-American colonel and first African American to command Camp Robinson; Retired Army Col. Burthel Thomas, the first African American to command a battalion in the Arkansas Army National Guard;

Retired Air Guard Maj. Magnolia Winkler, the Arkansas Air National Guard’s first African American female officer;

Retired Army Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Gregory Settles, the first African American to become a first sergeant and command sergeant major in the Arkansas Army National Guard;

Air National Guard Lt. Col. Phylinthia Givens, the first African American female to make the rank of lieutenant colonel, and the first to serve as an inspector general in both the 189th Airlift Wing and 188th Wing.