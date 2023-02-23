Each year in recognition of DiscoverE's nationwide Engineers Week, the Washington Headquarters Services, Facilities Services Directorate and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD[R&E]) host an event for Department of Defense employees to celebrate the importance of engineering as a profession. This year's event will include welcome remarks from the co-sponsoring agencies and featured speaker presentations. Tune in on February 23 and learn about how engineers at the Pentagon are incorporating this year's theme, "creating the future."
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 15:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874351
|Filename:
|DOD_109472303
|Length:
|01:14:51
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Engineers Week 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
