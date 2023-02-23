Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Week 2023

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Each year in recognition of DiscoverE's nationwide Engineers Week, the Washington Headquarters Services, Facilities Services Directorate and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD[R&E]) host an event for Department of Defense employees to celebrate the importance of engineering as a profession. This year's event will include welcome remarks from the co-sponsoring agencies and featured speaker presentations. Tune in on February 23 and learn about how engineers at the Pentagon are incorporating this year's theme, "creating the future."

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 15:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874351
    Filename: DOD_109472303
    Length: 01:14:51
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Engineers Week 2023

