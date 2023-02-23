Engineers Week 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each year in recognition of DiscoverE's nationwide Engineers Week, the Washington Headquarters Services, Facilities Services Directorate and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD[R&E]) host an event for Department of Defense employees to celebrate the importance of engineering as a profession. This year's event will include welcome remarks from the co-sponsoring agencies and featured speaker presentations. Tune in on February 23 and learn about how engineers at the Pentagon are incorporating this year's theme, "creating the future."