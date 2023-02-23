Paul McMahon, director of the Facilities Services Directorate at Washington Headquarters Services, and David Honey, deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, speak at the 18th annual Engineers Week at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|874350
|Filename:
|DOD_109472302
|Length:
|01:14:46
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Officials Speak at Engineers Week Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT