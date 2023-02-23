Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Speak at Engineers Week Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Paul McMahon, director of the Facilities Services Directorate at Washington Headquarters Services, and David Honey, deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, speak at the 18th annual Engineers Week at the Pentagon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 15:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 874350
    Filename: DOD_109472302
    Length: 01:14:46
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Speak at Engineers Week Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT