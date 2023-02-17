Honoring Col. PJ Dahl's Legacy (No Subtitles)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874308" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

World War II P-38 Lightning Ace, Col. "PJ" Dahl reflects on his 33 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Dahl was welcomed to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on his 100th birthday where he was honored for his courage and valor he displayed during WWII, scoring nine confirmed kills. He earned many decorations, including the Silver Star. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)