Honoring Col. PJ Dahl's Legacy (No Subtitles)

World War II P-38 Lightning Ace, Col. "PJ" Dahl reflects on his 33 years of service in the U.S. Air Force. Dahl was welcomed to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida on his 100th birthday where he was honored for his courage and valor he displayed during WWII, scoring nine confirmed kills. He earned many decorations, including the Silver Star. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|02.17.2023
|02.23.2023 11:23
|B-Roll
|874308
|230217-F-BQ566-1002
|DOD_109471793
|00:02:32
|FL, US
|0
|0
