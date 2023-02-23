U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a gas mask stress shoot and pistol qualification on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2023. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service support, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 10:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874302
|VIRIN:
|230211-M-WN068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109471694
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN-CASEY, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MSB Marines Show Lethality on Gas Mask Stress Shoot, by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT