Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) leads the Hampton Roads regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) annual drive which kicks off March 1.
The commander's intent for the drive this year, which will continue throughout the month of April, is to make 100 percent meaningful contact with every active-duty Sailor and Marine at each command.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874300
|VIRIN:
|230223-N-FB292-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109471690
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Leads Hampton Roads Regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Annual Drive, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
