    Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Leads Hampton Roads Regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Annual Drive

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) leads the Hampton Roads regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) annual drive which kicks off March 1.

    The commander's intent for the drive this year, which will continue throughout the month of April, is to make 100 percent meaningful contact with every active-duty Sailor and Marine at each command.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874300
    VIRIN: 230223-N-FB292-0001
    Filename: DOD_109471690
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Leads Hampton Roads Regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Annual Drive, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCRS
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR

