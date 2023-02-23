Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Leads Hampton Roads Regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Annual Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) leads the Hampton Roads regional 2023 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) annual drive which kicks off March 1.



The commander's intent for the drive this year, which will continue throughout the month of April, is to make 100 percent meaningful contact with every active-duty Sailor and Marine at each command.