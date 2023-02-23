A brief PSA displaying some of the highlights and benefits provided by USMC / Semper Fit Youth Sports Programs.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2023 09:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874298
|VIRIN:
|230223-M-JB228-504
|Filename:
|DOD_109471674
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Fit Youth Sports PSA, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
