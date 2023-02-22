Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Days Until Opening Ceremony

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We're only two days away from the 2023 Air Force Trials Opening Ceremony. Athletes from the United Kingdom, Republic of Georgia are practicing alongside the U.S. Air Force and Army, hoping to achieve their personal best.

    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 00:36
