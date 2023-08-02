Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The mission at the DMZ

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    LTC Chris Mercado, United Nations Command Security Battalion-Joint Security Area battalion commander, and LTC Hyun-Haeng Lee, UNCSB-JSA deputy battalion commander, speak about the mission at the demilitarized zone Feb. 8, 2023. United Nations Command Security Battalion-Joint Security Area secures the Joint Security Area in order to maintain a safe location for Armistice related dialogue. (DOD video by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 23:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874269
    VIRIN: 230208-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_109471157
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    south korea
    north korea
    patrol
    DMZ
    Panmunjom
    armistice agreement

