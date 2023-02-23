Okinawa Water Safety | 1 Min

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Easton, sergeant major of MCIPAC, deliver a water safety message to service members and their families on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 14, 2022. Their message emphasizes the importance of understanding ocean knowledge, knowing your swimming capabilities, and bringing an accountability buddy for aquatic activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    KAGAWA, JP

