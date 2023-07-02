U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, gives guidance to Marines across I Marine Expeditionary Force and School of Infantry – West during his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2023. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps spoke to Marines about talent management, force design, quality of life and the importance of maturing the force in the infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 22:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874264
|VIRIN:
|230207-M-HA226-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109471127
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps speaks to Marines about talent management, force design, quality of life, by LCpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT