This Pacific Updates shows the new firefighting facility at U.S. Army Garrison Japan Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 21:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874255
|VIRIN:
|230210-N-KW679-341
|Filename:
|DOD_109471085
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Firefighting Facility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT