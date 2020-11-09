Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CUCS JUAN SELVERA RETIREMENT

    JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted a retirement celebration for Senior Chief Juan Selvera and his service within the command. (U.S. Navy video taken by Seaman Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 20:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874247
    VIRIN: 200911-N-PE072-282
    Filename: DOD_109471028
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS
    RETIREMENT

