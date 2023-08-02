Madigan Army Medical Center Program Director of Residency discusses possibilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Erik Dedekam, MD, a Radiologist assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, and the director of the residency program, explains the possibilities the Army provides for those interested in the medical field on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023. The Army is made up of cohesive, highly trained, disciplined Soldiers that demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and warrior ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)