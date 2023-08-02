Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madigan Army Medical Center Program Director of Residency discusses possibilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Erik Dedekam, MD, a Radiologist assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, and the director of the residency program, explains the possibilities the Army provides for those interested in the medical field on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023. The Army is made up of cohesive, highly trained, disciplined Soldiers that demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and warrior ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 19:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874233
    VIRIN: 022223-A-FC838-1002
    Filename: DOD_109470863
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radiology
    Army2030
    MadiganMedicalCenter
    UniformedServicesUniversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT