    USAG Daegu - Live, Work, Play

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    This newly produced video shows what life can be like with an exciting assignment to U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in South Korea. USAG Daegu consists of Camp Walker and Camp Henry and is an awesome place to live and work in one of the largest cities in South Korea. Video produced by Mat Gleeson and released by the USAG Daegu Public Affairs Office.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 18:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874231
    VIRIN: 230222-A-ZZ999-0008
    Filename: DOD_109470861
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DAEGU, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Daegu

