USAG Daegu - Live, Work, Play

This newly produced video shows what life can be like with an exciting assignment to U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in South Korea. USAG Daegu consists of Camp Walker and Camp Henry and is an awesome place to live and work in one of the largest cities in South Korea. Video produced by Mat Gleeson and released by the USAG Daegu Public Affairs Office.