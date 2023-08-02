68W Combat Medic Explains Army Possibilities

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Tiller, a 68W combat medic assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, explains the possibilities the Army provides for those interested in the medical field on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023. The Army is made up of cohesive, highly trained, disciplined Soldiers that demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and warrior ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|874228
|VIRIN:
|022223-A-FC838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109470851
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT