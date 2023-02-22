LaPlante Recognizes Awardees at 2022 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William A. LaPlante recognizes the winners of the 2022 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards and the David A. Packard awards. Winners showcase the best in acquisition practices, creative thinking, and stewardship of the taxpayer's money.
Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 18:38
Category:
|Briefings
Length:
|00:47:29
Location:
|DC, US
