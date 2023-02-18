US Marine Cpl. Roland Scarinci's 100th Birthday

Marine Veteran, Cpl. Roland Scarinci, celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 18, 2023. During this celebration Scarinci was honored with a letter of appreciation for his service signed by Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger. He served honorably as a United States Marine during WWII from Dec. 14, 1942, to Feb. 19, 1946. He was stationed at Marine Barracks Washington "8th & I" and later deployed to the Pacific Theater with the 1st Marine Division where he engaged in the Battle of Okinawa and the occupation of China. This ceremony was to honor Scarinci’s patriotism and service to the Marine Corps and Nation during WWII. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
