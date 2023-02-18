US Marine Cpl. Roland Scarinci's 100th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Veteran, Cpl. Roland Scarinci, celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 18, 2023. During this celebration Scarinci was honored with a letter of appreciation for his service signed by Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger. He served honorably as a United States Marine during WWII from Dec. 14, 1942, to Feb. 19, 1946. He was stationed at Marine Barracks Washington "8th & I" and later deployed to the Pacific Theater with the 1st Marine Division where he engaged in the Battle of Okinawa and the occupation of China. This ceremony was to honor Scarinci’s patriotism and service to the Marine Corps and Nation during WWII. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)