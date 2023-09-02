Grayland Hilt, 60th Air Mobility Wing equal opportunity director, shares a message in honor of Black History Month at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 9, 2023. Travis AFB honors Black History Month by highlighting the resilience, achievements and stories of our Black Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 17:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874218
|VIRIN:
|230209-F-FM924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109470743
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Black History Month: a message from EO, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT