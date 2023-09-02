Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month: a message from EO

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Grayland Hilt, 60th Air Mobility Wing equal opportunity director, shares a message in honor of Black History Month at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 9, 2023. Travis AFB honors Black History Month by highlighting the resilience, achievements and stories of our Black Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Chustine Minoda)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    diversity
    Air Mobility Command
    Black History Month
    BHM

