TOP FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT USACE ENGINEERS - EWEEK 2023

WHAT DO #USACEngineers DO?
Here is an amusing look at the TOP FIVE THINGS you didn't know about #USACEngineers...
Brought to you by professional engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division.
