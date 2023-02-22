Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOP FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT USACE ENGINEERS - EWEEK 2023

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    WHAT DO #USACEngineers DO?

    Here is an amusing look at the TOP FIVE THINGS you didn't know about #USACEngineers...

    Brought to you by professional engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874203
    VIRIN: 230222-D-UY332-352
    PIN: 230222
    Filename: DOD_109470582
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WINCHESTER, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOP FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT USACE ENGINEERS - EWEEK 2023, by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    engineer
    careers
    National Engineers Week
    NSPE

