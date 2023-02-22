LaPlante Recognizes Awardees at 2022 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William A. LaPlante recognizes the winners of the 2022 Defense Acquisition Workforce Awards and the David A. Packard awards. Winners showcase the best in acquisition practices, creative thinking, and stewardship of the taxpayer's money.