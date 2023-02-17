The self behind the service: Black History Month spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, 11th Wing Public Affairs officer, shares his story Feb. 22, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. DeBlanc talked about his life as a black child and how it has shaped him into the leader he is today. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)