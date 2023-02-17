U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, 11th Wing Public Affairs officer, shares his story Feb. 22, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. DeBlanc talked about his life as a black child and how it has shaped him into the leader he is today. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 13:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|874181
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-HL483-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109470109
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The self behind the service: Black History Month spotlight, by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT