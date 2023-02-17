Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The self behind the service: Black History Month spotlight

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, 11th Wing Public Affairs officer, shares his story Feb. 22, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. DeBlanc talked about his life as a black child and how it has shaped him into the leader he is today. (U.S. Air Force video by Jason Treffry)

