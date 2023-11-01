Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) personnel successfully docked the submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) for the shipyard’s first Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Virginia-class Extended Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA), Jan. 11. Check out this timelapse of the evolution!
Check out the full story here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/3267290/uss-john-warner-enters-maintenance-availability/
|01.11.2023
|02.22.2023 14:04
|Package
|874177
|230111-N-PR688-176
|DOD_109470007
|00:00:51
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|0
|0
This work, USS John Warner (SSBN 785) Docking Timelapse, by Alim AJ Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
