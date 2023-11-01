Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Warner (SSBN 785) Docking Timelapse

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Alim AJ Jordan 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) personnel successfully docked the submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) for the shipyard’s first Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Virginia-class Extended Dry-docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA), Jan. 11. Check out this timelapse of the evolution!

    Check out the full story here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/3267290/uss-john-warner-enters-maintenance-availability/

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 874177
    VIRIN: 230111-N-PR688-176
    Filename: DOD_109470007
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS John Warner

