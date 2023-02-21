Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) tows a damaged ice pier away from McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 21, 2023, after the ice pier had reached the end of its life cycle. Each service contributes unique capabilities to the success of Operation Deep Freeze, providing strategic inter-theater airlift, tactical deep field support, aeromedical evacuation support, search and rescue response, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, port cargo handling, and transportation requirements. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney).
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 12:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874173
|VIRIN:
|230221-G-SL960-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469972
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AQ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts towing operations in support of Operation Deep Freeze, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
