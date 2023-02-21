Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts towing operations in support of Operation Deep Freeze

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874173" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) tows a damaged ice pier away from McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 21, 2023, after the ice pier had reached the end of its life cycle. Each service contributes unique capabilities to the success of Operation Deep Freeze, providing strategic inter-theater airlift, tactical deep field support, aeromedical evacuation support, search and rescue response, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, port cargo handling, and transportation requirements. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney).