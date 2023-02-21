Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts towing operations in support of Operation Deep Freeze

    ANTARCTICA

    02.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) tows a damaged ice pier away from McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 21, 2023, after the ice pier had reached the end of its life cycle. Each service contributes unique capabilities to the success of Operation Deep Freeze, providing strategic inter-theater airlift, tactical deep field support, aeromedical evacuation support, search and rescue response, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, port cargo handling, and transportation requirements. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874173
    VIRIN: 230221-G-SL960-0001
    Filename: DOD_109469972
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts towing operations in support of Operation Deep Freeze, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Antarctica
    Pacific Area
    ODF
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps

