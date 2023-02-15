Vertical shot B-Roll of the 354th Fighter Wing as they participate in WSEP East 23.05 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Weapons System Evaluation Program is the Air Force's joint program to evaluate air-to-air and air-to-ground live fire weapons employment for combat aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|874164
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469892
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vertical B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT