Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Vertical shot B-Roll of the 354th Fighter Wing as they participate in WSEP East 23.05 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Weapons System Evaluation Program is the Air Force's joint program to evaluate air-to-air and air-to-ground live fire weapons employment for combat aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 874164
    VIRIN: 230216-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109469892
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Maintenance
    Tyndall
    WSEP
    F-15C Eagle
    Checkered Flag 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT