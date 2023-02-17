49th SFS conducts crime scene photography training with 49th WG Public Affairs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 49th Security Forces Squadron investigations section lead 49th Wing Public Affairs Airmen through in-depth crime scene photography training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 17, 2023. The training provided Airmen with little-to-no crime scene photography experience a baseline of knowledge and expectations about what to expect on scene and how they are critical to supporting proper investigations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)