    49th SFS conducts crime scene photography training with 49th WG Public Affairs

    NM, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 49th Security Forces Squadron investigations section lead 49th Wing Public Affairs Airmen through in-depth crime scene photography training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 17, 2023. The training provided Airmen with little-to-no crime scene photography experience a baseline of knowledge and expectations about what to expect on scene and how they are critical to supporting proper investigations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874156
    VIRIN: 230217-F-AM292-1003
    Filename: DOD_109469750
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th SFS conducts crime scene photography training with 49th WG Public Affairs, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    photography
    investigations
    crime
    public affairs
    security forces
