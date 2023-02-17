Members of the 49th Security Forces Squadron investigations section lead 49th Wing Public Affairs Airmen through in-depth crime scene photography training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 17, 2023. The training provided Airmen with little-to-no crime scene photography experience a baseline of knowledge and expectations about what to expect on scene and how they are critical to supporting proper investigations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874156
|VIRIN:
|230217-F-AM292-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109469750
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|NM, US
This work, 49th SFS conducts crime scene photography training with 49th WG Public Affairs, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
