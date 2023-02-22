Air University 2023

This spot is designed for Air University audiences during briefings, and other public events, to showcase the newly released strategic lines of effort: develop 21st century warfighters, optimize Air University's value, modernize the learning environment, along with elevate the AU experience. These lines of effort will frame all efforts for 2023 for the university. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 10:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874155
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469749
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT