Air University 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/874155" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This spot is designed for Air University audiences during briefings, and other public events, to showcase the newly released strategic lines of effort: develop 21st century warfighters, optimize Air University's value, modernize the learning environment, along with elevate the AU experience. These lines of effort will frame all efforts for 2023 for the university. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)