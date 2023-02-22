Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air University 2023

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This spot is designed for Air University audiences during briefings, and other public events, to showcase the newly released strategic lines of effort: develop 21st century warfighters, optimize Air University's value, modernize the learning environment, along with elevate the AU experience. These lines of effort will frame all efforts for 2023 for the university. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 10:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874155
    VIRIN: 230222-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_109469749
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Education and Training Command
    Air University

