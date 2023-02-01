On the 5th of June 2023, the George C Marshall European Center for Security Studies celebrate our 30th anniversary.
30 years ago, the Marshall Center began as and continue to be a unique German-American partnership and a trusted global network of security practitioners, advancing geo strategic solutions.
The Marshall Center would like to thank all who have contributed to this 30 year landmark achievement.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 03:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874111
|VIRIN:
|230103-D-D0513-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109469345
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GCMC 30th Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT