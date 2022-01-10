U.S. Army Garrison Daegu - Live, Work, Play

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Check out what an assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in South Korea entails! Daegu is one of the largest cities on the peninsula and is home to Camps Walker and Henry, which is home to the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Produced by Mat Gleeson, USAG Daegu Public Affairs Office