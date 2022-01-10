Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu - Live, Work, Play

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Check out what an assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in South Korea entails! Daegu is one of the largest cities on the peninsula and is home to Camps Walker and Henry, which is home to the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Produced by Mat Gleeson, USAG Daegu Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 01:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874102
    VIRIN: 221001-A-ZZ999-0009
    Filename: DOD_109469226
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Daegu

