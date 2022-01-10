U.S. Army Garrison Daegu - Live, Work, Play

Check out what an assignment at U.S. Army Garrison Daegu in South Korea entails! Daegu is one of the largest cities on the peninsula and is home to Camps Walker and Henry, which is home to the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. Produced by Mat Gleeson, USAG Daegu Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 01:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874102
|VIRIN:
|221001-A-ZZ999-0009
|Filename:
|DOD_109469226
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
