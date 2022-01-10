Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Eighth Army Spouse Hiring Preference PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Spouses have preference when applying to most jobs in South Korea. It's best to apply in advance to account for the time it takes to select and onboard a new employee. Go to USAJOBs and search Korea for available jobs. Read more at https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/families/family-member-employment.asp. Produced by AFN Humphreys.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2023 01:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 874100
    VIRIN: 221001-A-ZZ999-0008
    Filename: DOD_109469198
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Eighth Army Spouse Hiring Preference PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT