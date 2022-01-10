2023 Eighth Army Spouse Hiring Preference PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spouses have preference when applying to most jobs in South Korea. It's best to apply in advance to account for the time it takes to select and onboard a new employee. Go to USAJOBs and search Korea for available jobs. Read more at https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/families/family-member-employment.asp. Produced by AFN Humphreys.