Spouses have preference when applying to most jobs in South Korea. It's best to apply in advance to account for the time it takes to select and onboard a new employee. Go to USAJOBs and search Korea for available jobs. Read more at https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/families/family-member-employment.asp. Produced by AFN Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2023 01:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|874100
|VIRIN:
|221001-A-ZZ999-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_109469198
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Eighth Army Spouse Hiring Preference PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
